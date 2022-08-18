18-Month-Old Airlifted From Delivery Truck Crash In Lancaster County (DEVELOPING)

An 18-month-old child was hit by a delivery truck in Lancaster County on Thursday, August 18, according to emergency dispatchers.

The crash happened near the area of Philadelphia Pike and Plank Road in Salisbury Township just before 10 a.m., according to dispatch.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, dispatchers say.

Pennsylvania state police are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

