100 MPH Motorcycle Chase Through Backyards Ends With DUI, Felony Arrest In Lancaster County

An Ephrata man led police on a high speed chase-- through people's yards-- while fleeing an arrest warrant, according to New Holland police.

Derek Charles Lawson, 23, was spotted in the 600 block of West Main Street in Earl Township at around 11:23 p.m. on June 5, say police.

Police attempted a routine traffic stop of a motorcycle with obstructed plate near in the area of West Main Street and South Shirk Road in Earl Township.

Lawson fled at speeds reaching an excess of 100 mph.

Officers discontinued following the motorcycle, but spotted it once more later that same day. This time Lawson sent police on a chase through multiple backyards in the area of Mentzer Road, in New Holland Borough.

Police seized the chase again, but identified him and learned of two warrants out for his arrest-- one for an assault and the other for DUI which led to the suspension of his license.

Police spotted him again on North Shirk Road in Earl Township and once more attempted to stop him.

He fled and wrecked the motorcycle on Division Highway--fleeing into a field on foot.

Lawson was apprehended shortly after.

He was found with a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

Lawson has been charged with the following:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer (F3)

Flight to Avoid Apprehension (M2)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)

7 Counts of Summary Traffic Offenses

He is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15 at 1:30 p.m.

