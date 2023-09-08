Pick-Up Goes For Drive On Porch In Lancaster County (Photos)

Officers found the white Ford F-150 parking hanging off someone's covered porch with its front bumper into a tree just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, according to a release by the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The driver had "veered to the right as another vehicle in front of them slowed quickly at an intersecting" on Temperance Hill Road, the NLCRPD stated in a release the following afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

The driver was cited under Vehicle Code Title 75. The pick-up was towed from the scene.

There is no word about the cost or extent of the damage to the resident's home.

