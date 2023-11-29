Person Shot By Officer Hospitalized, Lancaster Police Say

The Lancaster City Bureau of police officers were called to a report of shots fired at the scene of the "domestic incident" in the at 4:40 a.m. on Nov. 29, the department detailed in a release.

When officers arrived to the home in the 100 block of Hershey Avenue they found the the person to be armed. They "engaged [with the] armed [person] and fired their weapons," the police said.

The armed person was struck by the officers's bullet(s) and was taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries and their condition is unknown.

"There is no current danger to the public," the police said.

The incident was listed as an "aggravated assault" on the police release.

The Bureau noted that traffic has been rerouted in the area as police remain on the scene. The road closure is at the 100 block of Hershey Avenue, between High and Saint Joseph Street, and the 1100 block of St. Joseph Street, between Hershey Avenue and Euclid Avenue.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's office is leading the investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 717-299-8100.

