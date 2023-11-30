Peeping Tom Student Secretly Records Franklin & Marshall College Girl's Bathroom, Police Allege

F&M student John Riley has turned himself over to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police only after college security identified him as the man they believed placed a camera in the girl's dormitory bathroom.

The City police had already been contacted by Franklin and Marshall College campus security after discovering "a hidden camera within a dorm bathroom by female students," as stated in the police release. The security guards turned the camera and its micro SD card over to the police, who took over the investigation.

The police made the following observations about the evidence they received from campus security:

"The camera devices recorded and saved videos of individuals in full states of nudity, including audio recordings of various intercepted conversations. It became evident that those being filmed were unaware of these recordings. The recordings also revealed the subject, John Riley, placing the camera in various locations."

Daily Voice reached out to the school but did not immediately hear back. The school has released a statement to CBS21, confirming that Riley is a student but since he has been arrested, "he has been criminally trespassed from the College, meaning that all campus privileges have been withdrawn." They also noted that no other devices have been found following a full search of the dormitory and all communal bathrooms.

Riley has been charged with four counts each of interception of wire recorded communication, criminal use of a communication facility and invasion of privacy, and two counts of possession of instruments of a crime, according to the police. Court documents to confirm the charges, or reveal additional information such as his bail amount, were unavailable at the time of publishing.

Although the police have been able to identify at least four of Riley's victims, they said there are more women in the recordings that have yet to be identified.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or who may have been a victim can contact the police by calling 717-735-3300 or clicking here to submit a tip.

