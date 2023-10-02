Patient Abused By Lititz Doctor Specializing In Treating Amish: Police

Vladimir V. Iakomi of Lititz was charged with indecent assault without consent and indecent assault of an unconscious person in connection with an appointment on Saturday, Sept. 30, according to a release by the Pennsylvania State Police the following Monday.

The woman told the state police that she fell asleep and about 30 minutes into her appointment at "Plain Community Health Care Network” located in the “Georgetown Medical Center,” 23 Lancaster Avenue in Bart Township, as detailed in the PSP release.

She awoke to Dr. Iakomi “aggressively rubbing and squeezing the victim’s lower back and buttock area,” as stated in the release.

“Does this feel good?” Iakomi allegedly asked, and “proceeded to pull the victim’s dress up and attempted to pull down the victim’s underwear,” Troopers wrote in the release.

The 64-year-old doctor was arraigned before Judge Denise Commins, and later released on a $125,000 bond, court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Raymond S. Sheller at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.

This is his second active assault case in the county. He was also charged with indecent assault without the consent of another person and false imprisonment for an incident on Christmas Eve in 2022, court records show. He was out of $25,000 unsecured bail at the time of this latest incident. He has a status hearing set before Judge Dennis E. Reinaker at 9 a.m. on Nov. 30, according to another court docket.

He is currently a Lititz resident who has lived locally in Lancaster, Christiana, and Conestoga, according to public records.

Dr. Iakomi is a class of 1982 graduate of the Universitatea de Stat de Medicină și Farmacie Nicolae Testemițanu in Chișinău, Moldova. He completed his family medicine residency at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa, Florida.

On HealthGrades.com the most recent reviews call him a "common criminal" and " a quack" but not due to these recent incidents, instead they are mad about his supposedly fake COVID-19 treatments back in 2021.

Earlier that same year, Chairman of the World Surgical Foundation and Mechanicsburg resident, Dr. Domingo T. Alvear praised him in a social media post. He said, that Dr. Iakomi treated his "almost fatal stroke in 2016" by using Hyperbaric Oxygen and "He volunteered to treat me and did not charge me."

It is unknown if the victim in either active case is Amish or Mennonite.

