PA Man Steals Cakes With His Face On Them, Police Say

Daquai Anthony Jackson is accused of stealing the cakes from Weis Markets located at 1204 Millersville Pike on May 28, 2023.

The 24-year-old had supposedly ordered the cakes online and had his face printed on them but never paid for them online prior to coming to the store to pick them up, according to the police release.

"A witness confirmed that the person who ordered the cake was the same person pictured in the photos that were printed on the cake," the police explained. "This witness also said that payment was not made online for the bakery items," they said.

Jackson came to the store, picked up the cakes, and then "he walked through the store and selected four canned products, two candles, a small package of cupcakes, and a box of chips. He proceeded to the self-checkout and scans the small box of cupcakes and the box of chips. A payment of $12.99 is made," the police stated in the release.

The cakes, valued at $90.40, were never scanned or paid for, according to the store and authorities.

Jackson was identified through the photos submitted for the cakes being matched to the security footage, according to the police.

He has a criminal record and completed his probation for his 2021 sentencing for retail theft in Berks County in March 2023. As part of the plea deal agreed he is banned from all Target stores in Berks County, court records show.

In Lancaster, he committed traffic offenses in 2018 and 2021, serving probation too— but he also gave a false identification to the police in 2018, so in that case he participated in an accelerated rehabilitative disposition program, according to court records.

ARD is a program that allows qualified offenders to put their prosecution on hold as they complete the program. Once it is completed they can seek expungement of their record for the related charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

