Walter Omar Hernandez-Sosof of Lititz was charged just seven days after the LBPD received the report of the sexual abuse of a child in his family in the first block of Pennwick Drive in Lititz Borough.

"The alleged abuse occurred over the course of several months," at the home, police said.

They immediately began to investigate. As soon as they had probable cause they arrested Hernandez-Sosof with the approval of the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

He was found and taken into custody in the 700 block of Buckwood Lane Warwick Township around 10 am. on Dec. 15 with assistance from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, according to the LBPD release.

This was possibly expedited to get Hernandez-Sosof out of the home where the child was assaulted, as public records list the home as his address.

He was charged with the following offenses according to the police and confirmed by court documents:

Misdemeanor terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another.

Felony unlawful restraint of minor or parent -risk of bodily injury.

Felony rape of child.

Felony aggressive indecent assault - complainant less than 13 years old.

Felony indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

Felony incest of minor - complainant 13-18 years.

Felony endangering the welfare of children - parent/guardian/other commits offense.

Felony corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above.

Felony unlawful contact with a minor - sexual offenses.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Edward A. Tobin at 1:14 p.m., who set his bail at $500,000, court records show. He has been remanded to the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Tobin at 9 a.m. on Dec. 2, according to his court docket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.