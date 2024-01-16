Dominic Matthew Fuller, 29, of Quarryville is on the run following an assault, area police explained in a release.

In December 2023, the police learned about the triple assault at Oak Bottom Village apartment complex that happened on Nov. 23, 2023, according to the release and court documents.

One of the women attacked explained to the police that she was involved in an argument with Fuller when he "brandished a knife and cut the victim's hand, exposing bone," the police stated in the release.

After attacking that Fuller then turned to her dog and attacked it too, the police release detailed.

That's when another woman stepped in an attempt to stop him, but instead, he just turned his attention to her and "assaulted her and then fled the scene," the police said.

"The Quarryville Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fuller, but before being able to apprehend him, sources advised the Quarryville Police he fled the State," as stated in the release.

He previously lived in New Providence and Manheim, according to court records.

He previously served prison time for multiple misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to and actually propelling multiple missiles into occupied vehicles in 2013, according to previous court dockets.

For the recent assaults, he is wanted on the following charges, his latest court docket shows:

Misdemeanor for simple assault (two counts).

Summary harassment - subject another to physical contact (two counts).

Summary cruelty to animals.

Anyone knowing Fuller's location is asked to contact the Quarryville police at (717) 664-1180 or by calling 911.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.