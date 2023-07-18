Overdue Rent Led To Homicide Of MD Man On PA Highway: Lancaster Co. DA

Miguel Vazquez-Ruiz, 54, of Baltimore, was found shot to death on U.S. 222 South, in Brecknock Township Lancaster County near the Berks County line at mile marker 48.6 at 7:07 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

An autopsy performed by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office revealed he sustained five gunshot wounds: two to the chest, one in the side, one in the left bicep, and one in the right index finger.

An investigation led police to discover Vazquez-Ruiz had been traveling with Kevin S. Harmon, 35 of Gwynn Oak, MD, and the pair had been together until 2:14 a.m. "when Harmon’s phone location showed him turning around and traveling south while the victim’s phone remained at the scene of the crime," the DA explained.

Police believe Harmon learned his passenger had a large amount of cash on him and "automated text messages from his apartment complex leasing office indicating his rent hadn't been paid or was due since Nov. 2, 2022," as stated in the release.

Harmon deposited $485.55 into his CashApp account at 8:39 a.m., detailed his car at 12:35 p.m. on April 23, 2023, and made a rent payment for $998.99 at 7:40 p.m. on April 24, 2023, according to the release.

A search warrant on Harmon’s home revealed 9mm ammunition, a magazine, and other firearm accessories. Blood found on Harmon's boots was also a DNA match to Vazquez-Ruiz, the DA explained.

Harmon has been charged with the following and arrested on Tuesday morning, according to his court docket:

Homicide 1 Murder Of The First Degree.

Homicide 2 Murder Of The Second Degree.

Felony 1 Robbery-Inflict Serious Bodily Injury.

Felony 3 Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property.

Felony 3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License.

Misdemeanor 1 Possession Of Weapon.

He was denied bail by Magisterial District Judge Jonathan W. Heisse during his preliminary arraignment on Tuesday at 10:50 a.m., his court docket showed. A preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled at the time of publishing.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper George Lockhart filed charges which were approved by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.