Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: FBI: Tipster Dimes Out Tambourine-Shaking Former NYPD Spokeswoman In Capitol Riot
Obituaries

Michele Young Housley Of Elizabethtown Dies, 48

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Michele Young Housley
Michele Young Housley Photo Credit: Michele Young Facebook photo

Michele Young-Housley of Elizabethtown died on March 9 surrounded by her family at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. 

She was 48 years old.

More than $4,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched in 2016 for Michele, who was battling cancer then for the second time.

Born in Lancaster, Michele was affectionately known as "Chel" and graduated from  Elizabethtown Area High School in 1990, according to her obituary.

She had been working at Paramount LMS Property Management, her obit says.

Services were held March 20.

Click here for Michele's complete obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.