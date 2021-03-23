Michele Young Housley Of Elizabethtown Dies, 48

Michele Young-Housley of Elizabethtown died on March 9 surrounded by her family at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy.

She was 48 years old.

More than $4,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched in 2016 for Michele, who was battling cancer then for the second time.

Born in Lancaster, Michele was affectionately known as "Chel" and graduated from Elizabethtown Area High School in 1990, according to her obituary.

She had been working at Paramount LMS Property Management, her obit says.

Services were held March 20.

