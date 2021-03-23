Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Obituaries

Destiny Pacheco Of Lancaster Dies, 21

Cecilia Levine
Destiny Mariah Pacheco of Lancaster.
Destiny Mariah Pacheco of Lancaster. Photo Credit: Facebook photo

Destiny Mariah Pacheco of Lancaster died at home on Sunday, March 7.

She was 21 years old.

Born in Lancaster, Destiny was remembered in her obituary as a "fun, outgoing, selfless angel.

"She would light up the darkest room when she’d walk in, and leave her mark when she left. She was admired by so many, but loved by so many more."

Destiny is survived by her parents, Sandra Lee Pacheco and Orlando Collazo; stepmother, Jennieleel stepfather, Joel; siblings Desiree, Marisha, Daisha, Jayda, Joel, Jr., Orlanee, Orlando, Jr., Anthony, Syncere; best friend, Najzha, her grandmother, great-grandmother and countless more loved ones.

A life celebration was held March 12.

A horse drawn hearse carried Destiny to Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. 

Click here for Destiny's complete obituary.

