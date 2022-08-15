Central PA Man ID'd Following Collision Of Motorcycle Into Pickup: Coroner

A motorcycle rider has died after crash into a pickup truck in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Tyrone Gardner, 43, of Coatsville was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by a deputy coroner at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, according to the Lancaster County coroner's office.

The collision happened on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township.

Gardner was riding his motorcycle when he collided with the pick-up truck.

His accidental death was the result of Multiple Traumatic Injuries from the collision according the examination of his body performed at the Lancaster County Forensic Center on Monday, August 15.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

