Breaking News: 'Phenomenal' PA Captain Who Trained Firefighters Around The World Succumbs To Illness
Obituaries

6 Years After Retirement Beloved Lancaster Co. Police Sgt., Ast. Fire Chief Dies By Suicide

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Officer J. Donald “J.D.” Shaeffer
Officer J. Donald “J.D.” Shaeffer Photo Credit: Millersville Borough police department

A beloved central Pennsylvania policeman has died by suicide six years after retirement.

Sgt. J. Donald “J.D.” Shaeffer served with the Lancaster Bureau of Police for 25 years before retiring in  August 2016, according to police officials. 

He began his career with the Bureau in 1991 as a patrolman and worked his way up to sergeant by 2007, officials with the Bureau said in a statement. 

He also served "as a Field Training Officer, VASCAR Technician, Bicycle Officer, and with the Mounted Unit. He received numerous commendations and letters of praise throughout his career, and in 2006 received the Franklin & Marshall Community Policing Award," as stated in the release. 

He continued to serve the greater Lancaster community as a part-time patrolman with the Millersville Borough Police Department.

"For Shaeffer this was no retirement job; this WAS the job. He served the residents of Millersville Borough each and every assigned shift with commitment and purpose," the department said in a statement. "The officers of MBPD and we are forever better officers for having known him and for following his example."

Prior to becoming a policeman he served as an assistant fire chief with the Lampeter Fire Company in the 1980s.

55 members of the fire company, members of the Pequea Township police department, and an officer from the PA Game Commission, honored JD as he was escorted through New Danville.

Funeral service details will be released later. 

If you or someone you love is having thoughts of suicide call the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255. You can also contact the NAMI crisis line by texting “NAMI” to 741741.

