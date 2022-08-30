21-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman 'Too Beautiful For This World' Killed In Maryland

A "bright light" in her community, Sophia Battisti, of Reinhold’s, was killed in a crash in Maryland on Friday, August 26, police say.

Battisti was crossing the street "against the pedestrian signal" at Coastal Highway in the area of 59th Street just before midnight when she was struck by a car traveling north, Ocean City police say.

"Lifesaving efforts were initiated by good Samaritans at the scene and Ocean City EMS," police say. But ultimately, "Battisti was pronounced deceased on the scene."

The driver remained on the scene, according to the police.

The Ocean City Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate this deadly crash.

Anyone with information is asked to reference case number 2022-00-4990 and contact police in one of the following ways call PFC H. Miller at hmiller@oceancitymd.gov, call the Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email crimetips@oceancitymd.gov, or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610.

Battisti was a graduate of Cocalico Senior High School who was studying at Lancaster School of Cosmetology, and worked at Salon Synergy in Lititz but her passion was singing.

She enjoyed the beach and spending time with her friends and family, according to her social media.

Her friends call her a "bright light" who was "too beautiful for this world" in Facebook posts about her sudden death.

She is survived by her parents Joe and Heidi, brother Joshua, grandparents Joe and Marlene Battistioe, former classmates, co-workers, clients, and friends, according to Facebook posts by her loved ones.

"The family has asked that no calls or contact be made at this time as they are obviously in shock," according to the organization 4 Our Kids Family where the family volunteers. The organization asks that the family is kept "in your thoughts and prayers for comfort right now, and in the weeks that follow."

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the family. It has raised $18,780 of a $20,000 goal from 237 in its first 48 hours. If you would like to donate to the campaign, you can do so here.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

