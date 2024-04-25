On April 17, Jagminder Jit Singh, 43 of Floral Park, entered a negotiated guilty plea on two counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI, two counts of homicide by vehicle, five counts of DUI, one count of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, one count of aggravated assault by vehicle, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, and three summary offenses, court records show and the DA's release confirmed.

Sisters, Nubia Llivipuma, 45, and Mariana Llivipuma, 39, both of Santa Isabel Canton, Ecuador died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 76 west near 291.2 in Brecknock Township. at 9:38 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2022, according to DA Adams.

PA State Troopers had been alerted to the unusual driving of the tractor-trailer starting at mile marker 286 in East Cocalico Township at 9:31 p.m., as detailed in the release.

Troopers arrived in Brecknock to find "the tractor-trailer heavily damaged facing eastbound in the center of the westbound lanes, a Ford F-250 with heavy damage, and a Toyota Corolla with minor damage" — the Llivipuma sisters were in the F-250 — "A third victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries," as stated in the DA's release.

Singh consented to a blood draw, which showed methamphetamine and a 0.048% blood alcohol level in his system. The legal alcohol limit for commercial drivers is 0.04%.

“Another tragedy, another waste of life because people can’t control themselves,” Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle said before accepting the plea.

