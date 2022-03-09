Woman Struck Dead Crossing Street In Central PA: Police

A woman has died after being hit by a car in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the police say.

East Hempfield Township police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Main Street/Route 72, near the intersection with Enterprise Road in East Petersburg shortly after 9:20 p.m. Mar. 8, according to a release by the department.

The vehicle was traveling south on Main Street when it hit a woman who was attempting to cross the street, the release shows.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries, officials say.

The pedestrian was later identified as Shannon B. McCoy-Rooney, 29, of an unknown address, police say.

Little is known about McCoy-Rooney. She previously was charged for some minor traffic offenses. She also was evaluated by hospital staff after she was spotted "pacing on the sidewalk wearing a bra and shorts and talking irrationally," in Mar. 2020, police said at the time.

Her cause and manner of death were not released.

It is unclear whether or not the driver stayed on the scene or if any charges have been filed.

The Lancaster County Crash Team continues to investigate this crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. A.J. Lombardo of the East Hempfield Township Police Dept. at 717-898-3103.

