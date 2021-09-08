WERE YOU THERE? Man, 21, Shot At House Party In Lancaster County

A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg at a house party in Lancaster County on Saturday night, according to Columbia police.

The police were notified of a man with a gunshot wound to the leg arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle just before 11:30 p.m.

The York resident later told police he was attending a party advertised on social media.

He told police that they exited at the Columbia exit and drove a short distance into the downtown section of Columbia and that it was in a large building, the exact location has not been released.

According to the victim, an argument erupted and a man brandishing a firearm shot the victim in the leg.

The man was treated and released from the hospital.

No “shots fired” calls were made to police at the time of the shooting.

Police are asking the public for assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police at (717)684-7735.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.