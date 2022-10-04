Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Missing Lancaster Man Might Be In Danger, Pennsylvania State Police Say
News

US 222 Reopens Following Three-Vehicle Crash Involving Rollover In Central PA

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the crash along US 222.
The scene of the crash along US 222. Photo Credit: PennDOT

A three-vehicle crash closed part of US Route 222 in central Pennsylvania in the afternoon on Tuesday, Oct. 4, authorities say. 

The crash happened in the southbound lanes just south of the Oregon Pike exit, Manheim Township police say.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash has rolled over onto its side, according to the police. 

The roadway appeared to have reopened around 3:30 p.m., according to traffic cameras in the area. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.