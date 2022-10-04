US 222 Reopens Following Three-Vehicle Crash Involving Rollover In Central PA

A three-vehicle crash closed part of US Route 222 in central Pennsylvania in the afternoon on Tuesday, Oct. 4, authorities say.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes just south of the Oregon Pike exit, Manheim Township police say.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash has rolled over onto its side, according to the police.

The roadway appeared to have reopened around 3:30 p.m., according to traffic cameras in the area.

