Two Teens Found With Crack, Guns 'With Intent To Sell', Lancaster Police Say

Two 17-year-old boys were found with guns and crack cocaine during a traffic stop in central Pennsylvania on Wed., Dec. 7, authorities say.

Officers Harry Valverde and Colin Costello noticed a traffic violation and pulled over a car with two adults and two teens in the 500 block of Woodward Street at 10:16 p.m., according to a release by the Lancaster City Bureau of police on Friday, Dec. 9.

Since both boys arrested are minors their names are not being released.

One is a resident of the 800 block of Manor Street; he has been charged with four felonies as follows:

Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License.

Persons Not to Possess, Use, Manufacture. Control, or Sell a Firearm.

Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

Possession With Intent To Deliver, Crack Cocaine.

As well as a misdemeanor for Possession of a Controlled Substance Crack Cocaine and a summary offense of breaking curfew, as detailed in the police release.

This person has been charged as a juvenile and the case will proceed through the juvenile court system of Lancaster County.

The other boy is a resident of the 500 block of Woodward Street and he has been charged with three felons:

Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License.

Persons Not to Possess, Use, Manufacture, Control, or Sell a Firearm.

And a summary charge for breaking curfew, according to the police release.

Both teens have been charged as minors and their cases will proceed through the juvenile court system of Lancaster County.," the police say. "Both of the juveniles have prior arrests for firearms violations, even though they are not yet 18 years of age."

Any charges filed against the two adults in the vehicle were not released.

