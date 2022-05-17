Contact Us
Twisted? Juvenile Causes Domestic Disturbance After PA Mom Got Him Drunk On Twisted Tea: Police

Jillian Pikora
Twisted Tea
Twisted Tea Photo Credit: Twitter/Twisted Tea @TwistedTea

A juvenile caused a domestic disturbance after his mom got him drunk on Twisted Tea, police say. 

Susquehanna Regional police were called to a "domestic in progress" at a home in the 320 block of Race Stree, Conoy Township around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, according to a release by the department. 

Upon arrival, officers found "Brandi L Taylor's juvenile son, was intoxicated and causing an issue," as stated in the release.

Taylor later admitted to police that she had purchased five Twisted Teas for her son. 

Taylor, 35, of Bainbridge, was charged with a misdemeanor for Selling or Furnish Liquor To A Minor, police say and court records confirm. 

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Randall L. Miller at 1:45 p.m. on June 15, according to her court docket. 

