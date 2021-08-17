Tinder Date With PA Fugitive Woman Feared Would Kill Her, Ends In Standoff In South Carolina

What do a Lancaster County man, Tinder and a standoff have in common?

Corry Brooks, 32, of Lancaster, who has been on the run from police since June 25 when he tried to ram police with a car. After a Tinder date went wrong in South Carolina he was apprehended.

The Tinder date ended in a more than two-hour-long police standoff at a home on University Forest Drive near Conway, South Carolina on Sunday around 2 p.m., according to Horry County police.

After taking Brooks back to her home under unknown circumstances, the South Carolina woman texted her ex-boyfriend who notified police.

"He had received texts from his ex-girlfriend stating she went on a tinder (sic) date and brought the male subject back to her house and now she is scared he is going to kill her,” according to the incident report obtained by WMBF News.

A welfare check was attempted by Horry County police but was unsuccessful.

A SWAT team was called to the scene.

During the standoff both a shelter in place and avoid the area requests of the public were issued.

An unidentified person came out of the house around 1:15 p.m. but the standoff continued for another 45 minutes.

Police were heard on a loudspeaker trying to get someone to come out. “We are not here to hurt you. Come out the front door with your hands up,” they said according to WBTW News13.

Brooks was wanted on multiple warrants in Pennsylvania.

The first warrant was issued on May 10 for felony strangulation stemming from a domestic violence incident, according to a statement by the Manheim Township Police Department.

The latest warrant was issued after the attempted ramming of police in the 300 block of Waterford Court on June 25, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Police shot at him and the vehicle at the time, but he was not hit.

After the shots were fired, Brooks fled the scene at a high rate of speed and crashed the vehicle into a tree before fleeing on foot.

The Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams released a statement after the officers shooting at Brooks was found to be justified on Aug. 13, “The suspect disregarded multiple lawful commands from the officers, choosing instead to place the officers in apparent danger of death or serious bodily injury. The officer’s belief that his actions were necessary to protect himself and others from serious physical injury was reasonable given that the driver nearly struck him multiple times and fled the scene in the vehicle."

How Brooks went from fleeing on foot in Pennsylvania to a Tinder date in South Carolina is still unclear.

He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.