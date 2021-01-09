Three-Month-Old In Critical Condition Following Assault By Lancaster Child-Care Provider

A Lancaster woman has been charged after a 3-month-old infant was found barely breathing, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

Police and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched for a child who was barely conscious and having trouble breathing in the 500 block of North Plum Street on Aug. 30 at approximately 11:20 a.m.

Kayla Tucker, 32, of Lancaster, has been charged with aggravated assault to a child less than six years of age and endangering the welfare of children.

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment. After life-threatening injuries were assessed, the child was then transferred to a second hospital via helicopter.

The child is in critical condition at the time of publication.

Tucker was held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Her preliminary has been scheduled for Sept. 13 at 9 a.m.

