Suspicious Airbnb Renters Show Up To Unlisted Rental In PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
The 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue in Lititz. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Imagine showing up to the Airbnb you thought you booked online only to find out the homeowners never listed the address with the company– that’s what three people told police in Pennsylvania.

Three people were suspiciously looking around a home in the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue in Lititz, Lancaster County on Friday around 10:30 p.m., according to a release by borough police.

You can see there are no listings on East Lincoln Avenue in Lititz on the Airbnb on the map below.

The people were looking for the key box to enter the home they thought they rented on Airbnb, as they told police. 

“However, the residence listed was not an actual Airbnb and the people were the victim of an online scam,” police say.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No additional information was available when Daily Voice reached out to police and Airbnb on Tuesday afternoon. 

