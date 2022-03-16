Support Surges For Family Of Teenager Killed At PA Gas Station

A teenager was shot dead at a central Pennsylvania gas station on Monday, but his community will never forget him.

Damian Santiago, 19, of Lancaster, was shot dead by Carlos Almanzar-Torres, 21, at an A-Plus Sunoco on Mar. 14 around 10:15 p.m., according to the Lancaster City Bureau of police.

Santiago's community gathered together outside the gas station on 111 West Orange Street to hold an impromptu memorial on Tuesday evening.

Santiago's mother, Marisol Irizarry, has also launched a GoFundMe campaign page to help cover the costs of her son's funeral.

In less than 24 hours, the campaign has raised nearly $4,000 of a $5,000 goal from 70 donors.

He had attended J.P. McCaskey high school and Phoenix Academy— although he was not enrolled in either institution at the time of his passing, School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau told Lancaster Online, "additional mental health services would be provided to students and staff who knew Santiago."

More recently, Santiago worked at Burger King, according to social media posts by his former coworkers.

He is remembered as friendly, kind, and always smiling, as his friends have been saying across social media.

Santiago had a large extended family and had thousands of friends who have been sharing about their loss on Facebook.

Funeral details have not been released as the fundraiser to support it is ongoing.

The man accused of killing Santiago, Carlos Almanzar-Torres, remains in Lancaster County Prison after he was denied bail.

Almanzar-Torres’ preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Bruce A. Roth on Mar. 25 at 1:30 p.m., according to his court docket.

If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, click here.

