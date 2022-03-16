Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Witness Saves Man From Car Engulfed In Flames After Crash Along Route 147: State Police
News

Support Surges For Family Of Teenager Killed At PA Gas Station

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Damian Santiago
Damian Santiago Photo Credit: Facebook/Marisol Irizarry

A teenager was shot dead at a central Pennsylvania gas station on Monday, but his community will never forget him.

Damian Santiago, 19, of Lancaster, was shot dead by Carlos Almanzar-Torres, 21, at an A-Plus Sunoco on Mar. 14 around 10:15 p.m., according to the Lancaster City Bureau of police.

Santiago's community gathered together outside the gas station on 111 West Orange Street to hold an impromptu memorial on Tuesday evening.

Santiago's mother, Marisol Irizarry, has also launched a GoFundMe campaign page to help cover the costs of her son's funeral.

In less than 24 hours, the campaign has raised nearly $4,000 of a $5,000 goal from 70 donors.

He had attended J.P. McCaskey high school and Phoenix Academy— although he was not enrolled in either institution at the time of his passing, School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau told Lancaster Online, "additional mental health services would be provided to students and staff who knew Santiago."

More recently, Santiago worked at Burger King, according to social media posts by his former coworkers.

He is remembered as friendly, kind, and always smiling, as his friends have been saying across social media.

Santiago had a large extended family and had thousands of friends who have been sharing about their loss on Facebook.

Funeral details have not been released as the fundraiser to support it is ongoing.

The man accused of killing Santiago, Carlos Almanzar-Torres, remains in Lancaster County Prison after he was denied bail.

Almanzar-Torres’ preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Bruce A. Roth on Mar. 25 at 1:30 p.m., according to his court docket.

If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.