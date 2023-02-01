Speeding Man High On THC Kills Lititz Woman In Crash, Police Say

A 29-year-old man was high on THC with drug paraphernalia in his car when he went 25 miles per hour above the speed limit striking another vehicle— seriously injuring the driver and killing her passenger, authorities announced on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The high driver, William R. Vaughan-Geib, of South Oakmont Street Lancaster, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries following the deadly crash in the 2100 block of New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township on Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:40 p.m., according to area police.

Police arrived at the scene to find first responders giving Carole B. Stockdale, 63, of Lititz, CPR but ultimately she died at the scene. The driver, 62-year-old Kyra M. Dobler, of Akron, "had to be extricated from her vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries," the police say.

Vaughan-Geib had been driving a black 2017 Ford Escape. Vaughan-Geib was traveling eastbound in the 2100 block of New Holland Pike when crossed over the yellow line into the oncoming westbound lane striking Dobler's vehicle, a black 2016 Mazda CX5, nearly head-on, the police detail in the release.

The two-lane road was signed with a maximum speed limit of 40 miles per hour— Vaughan-Geib was going 65 mph, according to investigators.

"Evidence showed that the driver of the Mazda attempted to avoid the crash or minimize (the) impact by swerving to the right as the Ford encroached into Mazda’s lane of travel," police say.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours.

Blood samples given by Vaughan-Geib revealed the presence of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in his system, according to the release. They also conducted a warranted search of his vehicle and found "both drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana inside of the vehicle," the police say.

"This investigation is now closed," the East Lampeter Township police state in the release, adding that the New Holland Ambulance, Upper Leacock Fire/Rescue, LEMSA, Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, and Lancaster County Major Crash Investigative Team assisted with the investigation.

Court records show Vaughan-Geib was charged with the following offenses on Jan. 30, 2023:

Four Felonies for Homicide by Motor Vehicle while DUI, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while DUI, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, and Homicide by Vehicle.

Five Misdemeanors for DUI-D (second offense), DUI- Schedule 1, DUI- Metabolite, Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana.

A Summary Offense for Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge B. Denise Commins and has been held in the Lancaster County Prison, according to the police release. His preliminary hearing, in this case, has yet to be scheduled, but he does have a court appearance for a case status update for a DUI and related charge filed against him on Oct. 10, 2022, according to court documents.

