SEEN HIM? Millersville University Police Search For Missing Student

A 20-year-old Millersville University student has been missing since Tuesday, according to university police.

Matthew Mindler, a first-year student from Hellertown, was last seen leaving his residence hall, West Villages, heading toward the Centennial Drive parking lot around 8 p.m.

He was reported missing to University Police late Wednesday night after he had still not returned to his room or returned phone calls from his family.

He was last seen wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm, a black backpack, jeans and white sneakers.

Mindler attended classes Tuesday but has been absent ever since.

Mindler's mother, campus staff and local police are working with university police to try and locate him.

A missing adult report has been filed with the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information on Matthew Mindler’s whereabouts is asked to contact Millersville University Police at 717-871-4357 or chief Pete Anders at peter.anders@millersville.edu or 717-871-5972.

