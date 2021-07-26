Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
SEEN HER? Woman Wanted For Assaulting 2 EMTs In Lancaster

Jillian Pikora
Danielle Lynn Hineline.
Danielle Lynn Hineline. Photo Credit: Manheim Township police

A Lancaster County woman is wanted for attacking Emergency Medical Technicians in an ambulance, according to Manheim Township police.

A warrant was issued for Danielle Lynn Hineline, 29, of Columbia,  on July 23 in connection to an assault.

Hineline was charged with two felonies for an aggravated assault that occurred on Chester Road at Fruitville Pike on July 5 at 5 p.m.

Hineline punched one EMT in the stomach and arms, and struck the other EMT in the chin with a metal clip.

Hineline is a wanted person at the time of publication.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hineline should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

