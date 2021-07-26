SEEN HER? Woman Wanted For Assaulting 2 EMTs In Lancaster

A Lancaster County woman is wanted for attacking Emergency Medical Technicians in an ambulance, according to Manheim Township police.

A warrant was issued for Danielle Lynn Hineline, 29, of Columbia, on July 23 in connection to an assault.

Hineline was charged with two felonies for an aggravated assault that occurred on Chester Road at Fruitville Pike on July 5 at 5 p.m.

Hineline punched one EMT in the stomach and arms, and struck the other EMT in the chin with a metal clip.

Hineline is a wanted person at the time of publication.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hineline should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.