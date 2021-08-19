Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

SEE ANYTHING? Police Look For Witnesses As Lancaster Co. Coroner Attempts To ID Crash Victim

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Maytown-East Donegal Township fire department at the scene of the crash.
Maytown-East Donegal Township fire department at the scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Facebook- Maytown-East Donegal Township FD

A fiery crash has left one man dead and the police with questions.

Susquehanna Regional Police were called to the crash at 1350 Colebrook Road in East Donegal Township on Wednesday just before midnight.

Upon arrival, officer's observed a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the roadway.

The Maytown-East Donegal Township fire department was called to the scene to extinguish the fire. 

A full station response was required for the vehicle accident with entrapment involving fire, according to the department.

The fire department thanked assisting members of station 10, 80, 75, 76 Fire Police, and station 80 for the Rescue Engine transfer on social media for their assistance at the scene.

An unidentified man was found deceased inside the vehicle. 

The Lancaster County Coroner's office responded and took possession of the unidentified male. 

An autopsy and identification of the man will be made by the Coroner's office. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information about this incident, is asked to contact investigating officer Bret McFarland of the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at 717-426-1164. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.