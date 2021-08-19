SEE ANYTHING? Police Look For Witnesses As Lancaster Co. Coroner Attempts To ID Crash Victim

A fiery crash has left one man dead and the police with questions.

Susquehanna Regional Police were called to the crash at 1350 Colebrook Road in East Donegal Township on Wednesday just before midnight.

Upon arrival, officer's observed a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the roadway.

The Maytown-East Donegal Township fire department was called to the scene to extinguish the fire.

A full station response was required for the vehicle accident with entrapment involving fire, according to the department.

The fire department thanked assisting members of station 10, 80, 75, 76 Fire Police, and station 80 for the Rescue Engine transfer on social media for their assistance at the scene.

An unidentified man was found deceased inside the vehicle.

The Lancaster County Coroner's office responded and took possession of the unidentified male.

An autopsy and identification of the man will be made by the Coroner's office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information about this incident, is asked to contact investigating officer Bret McFarland of the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at 717-426-1164.

