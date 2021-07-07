REPEAT OFFENDER: Lancaster County Convict Charged With Assault Of Child Under 13

A 73-year-old man who is already in jail has been charged with sexually assaulting a child under 13-years-old, according to police in Lancaster County.

Thomas Edward Irwin, Sr., of Bellefonte, has been charged following a series of sexual abuse acts towards a child less than 13 years of age.

Irwin, Sr., was the caretaker of the child at the time of the alleged crimes.

He exposed himself to the child, and had inappropriate physical contact with the child, say Manheim Township police.

A criminal complaint was filed against Irwin, Sr. in June.

His bail was set at $100,000 but he was already incarcerated on after being found guilty in 2019 of felony charges for a 2013 assault of a minor, according to court documents.

His charges are as follows:

F1 Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child

F3 Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age

F3 Contact/Communication with a Minor-Sexual Abuse

F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above

F2 Endangering Welfare of Children- Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15 at 11 a.m.

