Police Shot At As Adults In Bulletproof Vests Chase Teen In PA: Authorities Say

Adults in "bullet proof vests, masks and goggles" shot at police while fleeing from an armed robbery attempt of a 13-year-old in Manheim, authorities say.

Officers were called to a report of the oddly dressed trio near Hazel and High streets on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:55 p.m., according to the police release.

The scene was active when the police arrived so the trio began to flee, one man, Kyle Keller, shot at police with an unregistered 9mm “polymer80” style handgun and a 17 round and 31 round partially loaded magazine

The Manheim teen told the police that the trio accosted and surround him. First, the men approached him and tried to rob him, then the woman tried to remove his backpack, according to the police release. Police say the three adults were all from Manheim and they have been charged as follows:

Keller, 20, was charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, and weapon offenses.

Damian Ruiz and Brayden Bomber, both 22, were charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy.

