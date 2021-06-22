Police Search For Missing Woman In Lancaster County

Police in Lancaster County are searching for a West Earl Township woman who has been missing since June 18.

Monica Butcher, 62, has been reported missing just days before her June 25 birthday.

She was last seen on the Lancaster Bus station located at 225 N. Queen Street in Lancaster City at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Butcher frequently uses the Red Rose transit system in Lancaster County and often goes to the Park City Mall.

She is described as a white female, 5’05”, 120 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black sneakers with white soles. She has with her a white shoulder bag with a floral design.

Any persons who may have seen Monica or knows of her whereabouts are asked to contact the West Earl Township Police Department at 717-859-1411.

