Pennsylvania Man Arrested On 353 Counts Of Animal Cruelty, Say PSPCA

A Columbia County man has been arrested on 353 counts of animal cruelty, according to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Philip C. Malencore, 61 of Berwick was arrested following an investigation conducted by PSPCA.

The PSPCA obtained a search warrant to investigate Malencore's property over concerns for animal welfare, removing a total of 188 animals in April.

Among the animals rescued were 112 pigeons; 37 rabbits, including newborns; 13 sheep, including young lambs; 13 doves; six chickens; two ducks; two dogs; one peacock; one miniature horse and one donkey.

The animals were removed from the property over concerns for unsanitary housing, lack of potable water and lack of veterinary care.

Malencore has been charged with 353 counts of animal cruelty, including 11 felony, seven misdemeanor and 335 summary offenses.

PSPCA says the felony charges are for “knowingly and intentionally torturing a donkey who was observed to have overgrown hooves causing prolonged pain and suffering; failure to provide veterinary care for the donkey as well as two adult rabbits, resulting in the death of one rabbit; and failure to provide necessary sustenance to seven sheep which were found to be in an emaciated body condition.”

On the misdemeanor level, Malencore is facing charges for failure to provide necessary veterinary care to a mini horse who was underweight with severe dental abnormalities, including ulcers inside the mouth; failure to provide necessary sustenance to three underweight adult sheep, causing bodily injury; and failure to provide necessary veterinary care to two dogs and one rabbit--the dogs tested positive for Lyme disease, presented with ticks attached and were found to have whipworms.

Summary offenses include failure to provide access to clean and sanitary shelter and protection from the elements for all animals seized from his property; recklessly illtreating eight sheep by failing to sheer them, causing their coats to be so overgrown they became hard with fecal soiling and unsanitary coats; and failure to provide access to potable water for 139 of his animals.

He is being held in Columbia County Prison in lieu of $100,000 in bail.

"The sheer number of animals in this case who were subjected to cruelty and neglect is staggering," said Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement & Shelter Operations at the Pennsylvania SPCA. "As we seek justice for all the animals, we are simultaneously ensuring that they are being given the necessary care by our medical and animal care staff and are on the road to recovery."

The animals will remain in PSPCA's protective custody until Malencore officials surrenders them or the adjudication of the case.

Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving animal cruelty is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA's Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.

