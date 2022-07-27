Passenger Takes Over When Delaware Driver Passes Out On RT 30 Endangering Children: Police

When a driver began foaming at the mouth, a passenger in the backseat launched into action, but police are now searching for this dangerous driver.

Akeem Leroy Miller, 23, of Middletown, Delaware, began to swerve along Route 30 East at Harrisburg Pike on July 5, according to a release by Manheim Township police.

A passenger in the back seat noticed he could no longer control the vehicle, so "she climbed over Miller, manipulating his leg and taking control of the steering wheel, in order to bring the vehicle to a safe stop on the shoulder of the highway," as written in the police release.

Police located the vehicle and identified the driver as Miller. The officer observed him having shallow, labored breathing, foam around the mouth, and pinpoint pupils, so she gave him Naloxone and had him transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

The passenger, turned out to be the registered owner of the vehicle and permitted a police searched. A prescription pill bottle full of marijuana with Miller's name on it was seized from the center console, according to the release.

"A blue plastic pen tube with a bluish-white powdery residue was also seized in the vehicle. Later, at the hospital, a plastic pen tube containing powdery residue was seized from Miller’s pants pocket," police say.

While at the hospital he admitted to illegally purchasing the drugs, which are believed to be Percocet, as detailed in the release.

But Miller was released pending the results of a blood test, which later confirmed the drug use so charges were filed, police explain.

Once released from police custody, "he did not respond to further attempted contact by police," so criminal complaint was filed,, an arrest warrant was obtained, and Akeem Leroy Miller became a wanted man, police say.

Miller is wanted in Pennsylvania for a felony for Endangering Welfare of Children-Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, as well as the following misdemeanors Recklessly Endangering Another Person (2 Counts), DUI: Controlled Substance - Schedule 1 - 1st Offense, DUI: Controlled Substance - Schedule 2 or 3 - 1st Offense, In Possession Of Controlled Substance By Person Not Regulated, Possession Of Marijuana, Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, and a summary charge for Driving While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked.

Anyone with information on Akeem Leroy Miller's whereabouts is asked to call the Manheim Township police department at 717-569-6401.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.