Pantless Man Fondles Himself In Front Of Dog Walker In Lancaster County

A man stood outside his home without pants on, as people walked by on Saturday, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

Steven Eugene Stout, 45, of East Petersburg, was reported to police by a dog walker who observed Stout "Standing in his doorway with no pants on touching himself for self gratification," around 6:45 a.m. police say.

Stout has been charged with the following:

M1 Indecent Exposure

M3 Open Lewdness

S Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physically Offensive

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 3 at 3:15 p.m.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®: https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/nlcrpd/8795/arrests/stout-steven-eugene-indecent-exposure-m1-and-2-additional-charges

