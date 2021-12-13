PA Woman Arrested In Georgia On Warrant For Trespassing, Burglarizing Multiple Apartments

A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in DeKalb County Georgia, according to Manheim Township police.

Aregash Kassahun Tereffe, 24, was wanted on a warrant for trespassing two apartments and a burglary committed in the 400 block Eden Road in Manheim Township on June 17 through June 18, 2020 between 9 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., according to the release and court documents.

At the first apartment she was confronted by the tenant and left, but in the second apartment she turned on the television, and stole several items, valued at $705, according to police.

Tereffe is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania following her arrest on Monday, according to a release by police.

