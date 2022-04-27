Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: California Man Groomed 80+ Children Worldwide To Produce Child Porn, Several Victims Live in PA
News

PA Stalker Sent Creepy Texts Of Victim's Whereabout After Placing Trackers On Car: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Gregory Simmons
Gregory Simmons Photo Credit: Manheim Township police

A Philadelphia man placed tracking devices on a car in Lancaster— then sent the victim creepy messages about their exact locations, according to local police.

Gregory F. Simmons Jr., 48, had come to the area and placed the trackers on the car parked in the 400 block of Parkwynne Road around noon on Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to Manheim Township police.

The victim called the police when Simmons texted them "several times about the different locations that they had been to," police say.

The victim also found the trackers on their car, according to the release by the police.

A criminal complaint was filed and a warrant was obtained on April 12.

Simmons was charged with one count of stalking and has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail, according to the police.

His preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller at 8:45 a.m. on Apr. 28, according to his court docket. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.