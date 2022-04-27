PA Stalker Sent Creepy Texts Of Victim's Whereabout After Placing Trackers On Car: Police

A Philadelphia man placed tracking devices on a car in Lancaster— then sent the victim creepy messages about their exact locations, according to local police.

Gregory F. Simmons Jr., 48, had come to the area and placed the trackers on the car parked in the 400 block of Parkwynne Road around noon on Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to Manheim Township police.

The victim called the police when Simmons texted them "several times about the different locations that they had been to," police say.

The victim also found the trackers on their car, according to the release by the police.

A criminal complaint was filed and a warrant was obtained on April 12.

Simmons was charged with one count of stalking and has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail, according to the police.

His preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller at 8:45 a.m. on Apr. 28, according to his court docket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.