PA Prowler Tells Victim: 'I Am Not Trying To Break In'

A 49-year-old Lancaster man was arrested for prowling after claiming he was not breaking into the victim's home, authorities said.

Robert Wolpert was charged with loitering and prowling on Wednesday in connection with last Thursday's incident, Manheim Township police said.

The break-in reportedly occurred on the 100 block of Atkins Avenue.

Police said that Wolpert tried gaining entry to a private residence. The resident was awoken by banging on their back door. When they went to check they found Wolpert trying to open the door. He allegedly told them: "I'm not trying to break in" as he continued trying to open the door, according to police.

Wolpert was found walking a short distance away and was taken into custody by police officers.

He was released pending a summons.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®:

