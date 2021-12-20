Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
News

PA Police Officer Busted On DUI Charge: Authorities

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Daniel A. Benscics
Daniel A. Benscics Photo Credit: Lititz Borough PD

A patrolman has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to a release by police and public records.

Daniel A. Benscics, 33, of Bethlehem, was arrested following a traffic stop on Dec. 12 at 2 a.m., according to Lititz Borough police.

Benscics was initially stopped for unsafe driving, but with police for he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, he was taken into custody, as stated in the release. He blew a 0.190% Breath Alcohol Content during his breathalyzer test for evidence, according to the release.

Benscics is a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School, who earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania and completed his Act 120 training at Allentown Police Academy, according to a report made by Patch when he first joined the force in Lower Saucon Township in Feb. 2013. 

Benscics is a decorated patrolman with Upper Saucon Township who has previously been recognized at the Aggressive Driving Education and Enforcement Program Awards presentation in Allentown in 2019, according to a Facebook post by Bethlehem Health.

He was released after booking and his preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled, according to police and court documents.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.