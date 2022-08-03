Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
News

PA Native Stars Alongside Renée Zellweger In New NBC Show

Jillian Pikora
"The Thing About Pam" poster.
"The Thing About Pam" poster. Photo Credit: NBC

A central Pennsylvania native is making his prime time debut as Renée Zellweger's son in a new NBC show.

"The Thing About Pam" Is a true-crime drama telling the story of Betsy Faria's death allegedly at the hands of Pam Hupp.

Drew Scheid, 24, plays Travis Hupp, the second child of Pam Hupp from her second marriage.

Scheid has strong Pennsylvania roots in media, his father previously worked at WGAL News 8, according to the outlet.

His grandfather was also a "Philadelphia radio and television personality Bill "Wee Willie" Webber,' as stated on his IMDb profile trivia.

The Lancaster native started his acting career in school plays in Manheim Township, according to a report by WGAL, which is also where he said his first lines on-air.

Scheid is known for his role as Geoff in Mare of Eastown, which is set in Pennsylvania. 

He also started in many horror films, including the popular 2018 Halloween. 

But many fans might recognize him from Stranger Things. 

You can catch him in "The Thing About Pam" when it premieres Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 10 p.m.

