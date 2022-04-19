Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Breaking News: Body Found In Susquehanna River ID’d As Man Shot By Police: Report
PA Mom Helped Catch Serial Child Rapist: DA

Jillian Pikora
Luis G. Torres Jr.
Luis G. Torres Jr. Photo Credit: Lancaster County district attorney's office

A mom of three contacted officials after she learned three of her children— all under the age of nine, were being sexually assaulted and raped by a central Pennsylvania man, according to a release by the district attorney’s office.

Luis G. Torres Jr., 27, of the 300 block of North Lime Street, Lancaster, raped a child, as well as committed involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault of a child, according to the Lancaster County’s District Attorney’s office.

The three children were harmed by Torres Jr. when they were under the age of 9-years-old between 2008 and 2011, and when their mom learned of the abuse she reported it to the Manheim Township police department.

The children were then interviewed and the case was investigated by Manheim Township Police Detective Sarah Goss and the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance in Apr. of 2018.

Torres Jr. was a child himself when he committed the crimes “but that he acted with predatory intent on much younger children,” Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said during the trial.

In light of this, Haverstick argued for an aggregate sentence of 25-52 years. “This was someone who preyed on the [victims] and took no responsibility,” Haverstick said. Judge Spahn said he could not overlook the nature of the crimes or the fact that there were multiple victims before imposing a sentence.

Torres Jr. was sentenced to 19-40 years in prison on Apr. 18 in Lancaster County Court.

