Pa Mom Grieves Husband, State Trooper Son Dead In Murder-Suicide

A community is rallying around a mother who lost her husband and son in a murder-suicide on Wednesday.

Wesley Frey Jr., 31, a former Pennsylvania State Trooper, shot his father, Wesley Frey Sr., 61, in the chest with a crossbow at a home in the 1200 block of Wissler Lane on Wednesday around 9 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

Frey Jr. barricaded himself in a bedroom while multiple police agencies, including PSP surrounded the residence, but by the time officers forced their way into the room, Frey Jr. was deceased.

His cause and manner of death have not been released at the time of publication.

Frey Jr. graduated as a member of the 151st cadet class in March 2018, according to police. He was assigned to Troop H in Harrisburg. He enlisted and resigned on his own accord in Sept. 2018.

Wesley Frey Sr. and Jr. are survived by a large extended family including the wife and mother, Jodi Frey.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help Frey cover funeral expenses.

“Jodi has been a source of strength, support, and love to those in her church, her family, and the international community with whom she's shared her love of Jesus throughout her life,” campaign organizer Sharon Ogilvie stated on the page. “She has touched the hearts of countless people here in Lancaster County and all throughout the world.”

As of Friday night, the campaign had over $2,090 donated towards a campaign goal of $5,000.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Follow Daily Voice for updates.

If you are interested in donating to the GoFundMe you can do so here.

