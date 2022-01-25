PA Man With AR-15 Beat 2 Police Officers: DA

A central Pennsylvania man has been arrested for beating a police officer during a chase--while having a visible AR-15 firearm, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

The Quarryville police were called to the scene 300 block of West Fourth Street for suspicious activity on Aug. 5, 2020 around 8 p.m., according to a police release at the time.

Dispatchers were told that a man had been chasing between the parking lots of the Rite Aid and Good's Store, but when the first officer arrived, they saw a quickly approaching van too.

As soon as the officer completed getting statements and nature everyone is safe, two teenagers exited the van and began assaulting the officer, according to the release.

The juvenile is taken into custody by police from a different jurisdiction, But the father of the boys "aggressively pulled into the parking lot in a pickup truck, nearly striking the backup officer," as stated in the release.

Then the backup officer noticed a rifle in plain view inside of the man's truck just as he began to yell that he had a gun, according to police

Andrew Josiah Goslin, of the first block of Snyder Hollow Road, New Providence, PA, jumped out of the truck assaulted both officers and placed one of the officers in a choke hold, according to both the DA and police releases.

Although officers attempted to use a TASER device, a family member allowing gosling to make a dash for the AR-15.

That's when other officers arrived and Goslin was soon arrested and held on $100,000 bail.

He was convicted by jury on charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct on January 20 in Lancaster County Court for that incident.

Goslin, now 38, had his bail increased to $200,000 after the jury returned the guilty verdicts on four of the six charges he faced.

"The defendant acted unreasonably throughout this situation, refused to listen to police commands, and escalated the situation when he ran towards the AR-15 he had in his car," assistant district attorney Cody Wade said. "Everything the officer did was reasonable and proportional response to the threat the defendant created."

Goslin began crying loudly when the video of the scene was played during closing arguments prompting Reinaker to tell defense counsel to ask him to compose himself, according to the release.

Several of his co-defendants were also found guilty: Kimberly Goslin, 37 of New Providence, was found guilty of disorderly conduct by the jury.

Jan Yanello, originally of Lancaster now living in Alaska, was found guilty of obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.

Sentencing will occur later in all three cases.

