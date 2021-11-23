PA Man Who Kidnapped Indiana Girl Sentenced To Serve Up To 105 Years In Prison

A central Pennsylvania man who was found guilty of kidnapping a girl from her home in Indiana, has been sentenced to serve between 30 and 105 years in prison, according to court documents.

Andrew E. Howland, 39, of Lancaster County, used social media to lure a 13-year-old girl away from her home in Dec. 2020, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Howland was apprehended using cellphone data which tracked him to a Comfort Inn in West Hempfield Township, according to police in Lancaster County.

Howland was described as “every parent’s worst nightmare,” by Lancaster County ADA Amy Muller during her closing argument in August, according to a release by her office.

Howland sexually abused the girl while holding her captive yet in his testimony he told the court he felt he was "saving" the child from her home life, according to the release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Howland is described as “one of the most dangerous types of offenders" and that "the transcript will not portray how evil the defendant really is," as stated by the sentencing Lancaster County Judge Totaro.

Although there is a very slim chance he will ever be released, if he is, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

