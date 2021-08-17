PA Man Running For Judge Of Elections Charged By FBI For Role In Capitol Riot

A Lancaster County man who is currently running as a write-in candidate for Smokestown Judge of Elections has been charged for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

Edward McAlanis of East Cocalico Township, has been charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds along with knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, according to court documents.

McAlanis currently serves as chairman of the East Cocalico Township Recreation Board, according to the township website.

McAlanis joined the volunteer committee of the East Cocalico Township Recreation Board after he was appointed in 2020 and became the chairman just over a month after the riot, according to the East Cocalico Township Board of Supervisors website and meeting minutes.

The next board meeting was scheduled for Aug. 10 but it had to be cancelled as quorum could not be met.

He frequently posts his political views on social media, especially about the 2020 election.

Screenshots of Edward McAlanis's Facebook posts on the 2020 election. Facebook- Edward McAlanis

He even announced his candidacy for Judge of Elections in a Facebook post.

Edward McAlanis's Facebook post announcing his candidacy for Smokestown Judge of Elections. Facebook- Edward McAlanis

McAlanis was arrested on July 20 following an investigation based on a tip the FBI received four days after the attack, stating that McAlanis was inside the Capitol during the insurrection.

The tipster said McAlanis sent friends photos of himself both inside and outside the US Capitol building on Jan. 6 via social media, according to documents released by the US Department of Justice.

The FBI identified a cellphone number associated with McAlanis that had been used inside the building that day, according to records from AT&T and Facebook obtained May 20.

Another tipster who was a "family friend" also shared photos of McAlanis "breaking into the Capitol" and said he shared photos with friends on Facebook of himself on the second floor of the building on Jan. 6, according to a statement by the FBI.

The photos of McAlanis provided by the tipsters matched surveillance footage depicting him in the rotunda around 3 p.m. that day, just over two weeks later McAlanis was apprehended.

He appeared before the U.S. Magistrate Richard A. Lloret, and was released on $10,000 bail to await further court proceedings that will take place in Washington, D.C.

The conditions of his bail include participation in a mental health screening, submission to random drug testing, surrender of his passport, travel restrictions and the surrender of any firearms.

