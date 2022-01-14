Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
PA Man Nabbed For Sexual Extortion, Stalking: Police

Jillian Pikora
Jonathan Jafeth Serrano.
Jonathan Jafeth Serrano. Photo Credit: Manheim Township police.

A Pennsylvania man stalked and sexually extorted someone, according to a release by police.

Jonathan Jafeth Serrano, 21, of Lancaster, repeatedly contacted the victim demanding to meet with them and when they refused he threatened to disseminate photographs of the victim in a state of nudity and/or videos of the victim performing sexual acts, according to the release by Manheim Township police.

The threats and brief stalking occured in 300 block Kentshire Drive Aug. 21-22, according to the release.

A warrant was Issued for his arrest on Aug. 23rd, according to police.

He was arrested by Harrisburg City police and transported to Dauphin County Prison on Nov. 24, according to police and court documents.

He was charged with the following according to his court docket:

  • M1 Demands Payment to Remove/Prevent Disclosure of Material Containing Sexual Conduct/Nudity
  • M1 Stalking - Repeatedly Communicated To Cause Fear
  • M3 Harassment - Communication Repeatedly in Another Manner

He was transferred to the Lancaster County Prison on Dec. 9, where he has been held in lieu of $25,000 in bail, according to his court docket.

His formal arraignment was Friday at 9 a.m., according to his update court docket.

