Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Student Critically Injured In Shooting At PA School
News

PA Man Guilty Of Murder Could Spend Rest Of His Life In Prison

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Ryan Rivera, 24, of the 500 block of Third St. in Lancaster City
Ryan Rivera, 24, of the 500 block of Third St. in Lancaster City Photo Credit: CrimeWatchPA.com/Lancaster County District Attorney's Office

A Pennsylvania man found guilty of murder is heading to prison for up to 87 years.

Ryan Rivera, 24, was convicted of third-degree murder, conspiracy and carrying a firearm in a jury trial on Nov. 19 in the drive-by killing of 22-year-old Tyreek Gardner in May 2019, according to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Rivera confronted Gardner with another man on the 300 block of E. Fulton St. after the two had crossed paths earlier that night.

The man with Rivera punched Gardner before he fled and was shot at by the two men near Tobacco Avenue, where shell casings were later recovered, authorities said.

Rivera was then captured on surveillance footage entering a Volkswagen Passat, catching up with Gardner and fatally shooting him while driving down Chestnut Street.

Rivera faces between 43 ½ and 87 years in prison, a sentence requested by First Deputy District Attorney Travis Anderson, who noted that the incident was Rivera’s third separate firearm offense and that he was still on parole at the time of the deadly shooting.

Rivera, of the 500 block of Third St. in Lancaster City, may face additional jail time for a parole violation, which would run consecutively to his first sentence.

“One of my responsibilities is to keep the community protected from the threat of danger,” said Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker during sentencing.

“The streets of Lancaster will be safer without you on them. Hopefully someday he’ll come to appreciate the gravity of what he’s done.”

Source: CrimeWatchPA.com/Lancaster County District Attorney's Office

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.