Officer Hospitalized Following Kick By Irate Man Who Assaulted Pregnant Woman In Lititz: Police

A 31-year-old man injured a police officer who was arresting him for assaulting a pregnant woman, authorities say.

Lititz Borough police were called to a domestic assault involving Jordan Davone Mansbarger in the 200 block of South Broad Road in Lititz on Monday, Oct. 31 at 3:50 p.m., according to a release by the department the following night.

Upon arrival, the police found a pregnant woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries caused by Mansbarger, as detailed in the release.

Mansbarger was also destroying items inside the house in front of the arresting officers, they explain in the release.

When the officers attempted to arrest him, he resisted so they deployed a TASER device, as stated in the release.

But while the officers worked to get him into the partol car, he "attempted to 'headbutt' an officer and was successful in kicking that officer, resulting in the officer being injured," the police say.

Then he kicked the patrol vehicle, damaging it, according to the release.

He was charged with two felonies for Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or cause bodily injuries to designated individuals and Institutional Vandalism of an Education Facility; as well as three misdemeanors for Simple Assault, Criminal Mischief - Damage Property, Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, court records show.

He was taken to the Lancaster County Prison but he was released the next day on a $10,000 surety bond, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge David L. Ashworth on Nov. 10 at 9:50 a.m., the docket states.

