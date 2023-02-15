Nursing Home Resident Shows Child Porn To 14-Year-Old, Manheim Twp. Police Say

A child who befriended an elderly man in a nursing home discovered the resident had a phone full of child pornography, authorities say.

The 14-year-old was visiting Conestoga View Nursing Home at 900 East King Street when 74-year-old Kenneth Frazer Kuehne, befriended the young visitor and invited the child to his room in December 2022, Manheim Township police detail in a release on Feb. 15, 2023.

The children's parents later learn that he had "shown photographs, to their child, one of the photos was a young boy who was completely nude. Another nurse’s aide who had assisted Kuehne with his cell phone explained that ‘tons’ of photographs of little boys kept appearing on the files in his phone."

The parents reached out to the police and an investigation revealed "hundreds of photographs of nude children," on Kuehne’s cell phone, police say in the release.

"When Kuehne was interviewed, he admitted to having photographs for what he referred to as his ‘personal use’," police say.

A criminal complaint was filed on Feb. 7 and an arrest warrant was obtained, according to the release.

Kuehne has been charged with sexual abuse of children, and criminal use of a communication facility, according to the police.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23 in front of Magisterial District Judge Mary Sponaugle.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.