Mom, Children Home When Repeat Burglar Showed Up: East Cocalico Twp. Police

A bloody faced man showed up at a woman's home and tried to break in while she was inside with her children, authorities explained in a release on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

David Meck, was dripping blood from his face due to injuries he had sustained during another break-in at an undisclosed address earlier on Sunday, March 5 when he showed up at the woman's house, according to the East Cocalico Township Police Department.

The woman called the police but the 35-year-old "gained entry into the house and caused property damage until officers arrived," the police stated in the release.

The officers arrested him without further incident at the home 1300 block of Red Run Road around 8:30 p.m.

The mother and her children were unharmed, according to the release.

Meck was also taken to a local hospital for his facial injuries.

He was charged with Burglary, Terroristic Threats and Criminal Mischief and held on $100,000 in bail at the Lancaster County Prison, the police say and court documents confirm.

Meck previous pleaded guilty to harassment in 2013 for which he paid fines, causing an accident that lead to damage in 2014 serving one year of probation, and hazardous behavior in 2022 and was sentenced to "no further penalty," court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Clark Bearinger at 9 a.m. on March 10, 2023, according to his latest court docket.

